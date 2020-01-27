Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akorn by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akorn by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Akorn by 6,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Akorn has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

