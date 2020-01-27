Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,084,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $21,751,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

