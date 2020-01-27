Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First American Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,706,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 454,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $608,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,264.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

