Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

