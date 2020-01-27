Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

