Analyzing ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) & ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A N/A -$42.19 million ($1.40) -1.56 ZEALAND PHARMA/S $6.02 million 191.60 $92.07 million $3.00 12.08

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZEALAND PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and ZEALAND PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 1 4 0 2.80

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.17%. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A -129.37% -66.68% ZEALAND PHARMA/S N/A -43.92% -36.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZEALAND PHARMA/S beats ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4. Its Varlitinib is currently being studied in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. It is also conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer; and testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China. In addition, the company is developing ASLAN003, an orally active potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and ASLAN004, an interleukin 4/interleukin 13 receptor antibody for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. It has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize varlitnib for all human and animal therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has partnerships with Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall, and CSL Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

