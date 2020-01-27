Analyzing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Jones Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 4.20 $15.59 million N/A N/A Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jones Energy.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 12.03% 11.91% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Jones Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Jones Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

