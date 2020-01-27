Anthem (ANTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $297.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

