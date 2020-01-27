Apple (AAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average is $243.50. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

