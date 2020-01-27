Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

