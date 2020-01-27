Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.