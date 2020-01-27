Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $44.30 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

