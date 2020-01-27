Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 547.75 ($7.21).

AML stock opened at GBX 421.80 ($5.55) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.67. The firm has a market cap of $961.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

