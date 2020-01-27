Axis Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Axis Capital to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

