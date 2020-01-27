B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HZO. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $470.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.