BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750 over the last 90 days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

