Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €138.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €137.98 ($160.45).

FRA HNR1 opened at €179.40 ($208.60) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €157.97.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

