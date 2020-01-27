Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.91. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.