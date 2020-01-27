BidaskClub Downgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 576.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

