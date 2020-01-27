BidaskClub Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $743.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

