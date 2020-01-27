BidaskClub Lowers Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.95.

CRSP opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

