BidaskClub Lowers Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KALU. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $81,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,158 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.