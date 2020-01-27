BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Leerink Swann currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.