BP plc (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BP plc (NYSE:BP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BP stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

