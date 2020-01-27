Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $4.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $21.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $25.94 million to $34.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

SBBP stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

