Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CATY opened at $36.82 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 575,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 372.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

