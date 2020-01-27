Brokers Offer Predictions for Ally Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

