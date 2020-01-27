Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. ValuEngine cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $568,227. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.