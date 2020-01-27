Calavo Growers, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,316,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

