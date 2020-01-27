Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.41 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned 0.11% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

