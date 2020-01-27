Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

