Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.