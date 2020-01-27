CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 372,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

