Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.