CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,648.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 729,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

