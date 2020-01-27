Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.46 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

