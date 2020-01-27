Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

