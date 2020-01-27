Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of CVX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

