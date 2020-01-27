CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.91.

BTG stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

