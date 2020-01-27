Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

