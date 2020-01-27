Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

