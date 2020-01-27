Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.95 on Friday. Clearone has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

