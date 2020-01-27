Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $73.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $322.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $328.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.23 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $348.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $302.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

