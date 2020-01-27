Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 315.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 48.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $64.60 on Monday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Several research firms have commented on CTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

