Contrasting Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Verizon Communications (OTCMKTS:VZ)

Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Maxcom Telecomunic alerts:

Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -2.04, meaning that its stock price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunic N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 12.26% 34.50% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 9 6 0 2.40

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $63.52, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.12 -$14.60 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $130.86 billion 1.91 $15.53 billion $4.71 12.80

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.