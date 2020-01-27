Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLW opened at $29.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

