Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $7,428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $5,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

