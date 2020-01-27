CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CVU opened at $6.51 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 52.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at $861,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.