Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Crown by 207.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK opened at $75.00 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

