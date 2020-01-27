CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

